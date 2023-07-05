Nico Hoerner will lead the charge for the Chicago Cubs (39-45) on Wednesday, July 5, when they battle Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (46-40) at American Family Field at 8:10 PM ET.

The Cubs are -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Brewers (+125). The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (9-2, 2.43 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.88 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Cubs and Brewers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Cubs (-150), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Cubs are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Dansby Swanson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won 23, or 56.1%, of the 41 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 7-7 (50%).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Brewers have won in 21, or 51.2%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have a mark of 7-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+140) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+180) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +800 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.