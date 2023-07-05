How to Watch the Cubs vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 5
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will play Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.
Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs are 20th in MLB play with 91 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Chicago ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .400.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).
- Chicago ranks 13th in runs scored with 388 (4.6 per game).
- The Cubs are 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .326.
- The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.261).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Justin Steele will aim to secure his 10th win when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, the lefty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.
- Steele is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Steele is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/30/2023
|Guardians
|W 10-1
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Cal Quantrill
|7/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 6-0
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Tanner Bibee
|7/2/2023
|Guardians
|L 8-6
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Aaron Civale
|7/3/2023
|Brewers
|L 8-6
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Julio Teheran
|7/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-6
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Wade Miley
|7/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Justin Steele
|Adrian Houser
|7/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Freddy Peralta
|7/7/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Jameson Taillon
|Carlos Rodón
|7/8/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Gerrit Cole
|7/9/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Domingo Germán
|7/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|-
|-
