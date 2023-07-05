Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will play Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 20th in MLB play with 91 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .400.

The Cubs have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.248).

Chicago ranks 13th in runs scored with 388 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs are 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .326.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in the majors (1.261).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele will aim to secure his 10th win when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.43 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the lefty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering three hits.

Steele is trying to build upon a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Steele is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Guardians W 10-1 Home Justin Steele Cal Quantrill 7/1/2023 Guardians L 6-0 Home Marcus Stroman Tanner Bibee 7/2/2023 Guardians L 8-6 Home Jameson Taillon Aaron Civale 7/3/2023 Brewers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Julio Teheran 7/4/2023 Brewers W 7-6 Away Kyle Hendricks Wade Miley 7/5/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser 7/6/2023 Brewers - Away Marcus Stroman Freddy Peralta 7/7/2023 Yankees - Away Jameson Taillon Carlos Rodón 7/8/2023 Yankees - Away Drew Smyly Gerrit Cole 7/9/2023 Yankees - Away Kyle Hendricks Domingo Germán 7/14/2023 Red Sox - Home - -

