Wednesday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (46-40) and the Chicago Cubs (39-45) at American Family Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Brewers coming out on top. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 5.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (9-2) for the Cubs and Adrian Houser (3-2) for the Brewers.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 4, Cubs 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 41 games this season and won 23 (56.1%) of those contests.

Chicago has a record of 7-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 388 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule