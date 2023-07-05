Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the mound, July 5 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Brewers.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .276 with seven doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 12 walks.

In 63.6% of his 44 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 15 of them (34.1%), and in 8.4% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has had at least one RBI in 45.5% of his games this year (20 of 44), with two or more RBI 11 times (25.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .282 AVG .271 .301 OBP .340 .615 SLG .600 11 XBH 12 7 HR 8 21 RBI 16 26/3 K/BB 26/9 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings