Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Seby Zavala (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Seby Zavala At The Plate
- Zavala is hitting .165 with two doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- Zavala has picked up a hit in 15 of 43 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has homered in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 43), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Zavala has driven in a run in nine games this season (20.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (7.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (18.6%), including three games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|.176
|AVG
|.157
|.218
|OBP
|.211
|.176
|SLG
|.443
|0
|XBH
|8
|0
|HR
|6
|3
|RBI
|12
|21/3
|K/BB
|31/4
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 30th in WHIP (1.174), and 38th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
