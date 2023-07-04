Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, July 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Athletics.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .220 with 11 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 13 walks.
- Burger has had a hit in 34 of 67 games this season (50.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (19.4%).
- He has homered in 25.4% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has an RBI in 21 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|31
|.268
|AVG
|.171
|.314
|OBP
|.231
|.661
|SLG
|.378
|19
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|6
|28
|RBI
|10
|34/7
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt (8-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 30th in WHIP (1.174), and 38th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
