On Tuesday, Ian Happ (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .254 with 57 walks and 31 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.

In 60.5% of his 81 games this season, Happ has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 7.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.2% of his games this season, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (29.6%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .231 AVG .278 .358 OBP .401 .357 SLG .451 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 15 47/28 K/BB 40/29 3 SB 3

