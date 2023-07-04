Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .202 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 59 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.3% of them.
- In 59 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.
- Andrus has driven in a run in nine games this season (15.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 13 games this year (22.0%), including four multi-run games (6.8%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|31
|.258
|AVG
|.152
|.337
|OBP
|.231
|.333
|SLG
|.200
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|7
|19/10
|K/BB
|20/8
|4
|SB
|2
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 114 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Bassitt (8-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.
- The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 30th in WHIP (1.174), and 38th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
