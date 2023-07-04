Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with a slugging percentage of .561 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on July 4 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Jimenez is batting .381 with two homers during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Jimenez has had a hit in 40 of 53 games this year (75.5%), including multiple hits 12 times (22.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.8% of his games in 2023 (11 of 53), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jimenez has an RBI in 27 of 53 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 26 of 53 games so far this season.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|.307
|AVG
|.236
|.343
|OBP
|.294
|.465
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|21
|22/6
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Bassitt (8-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 36th in ERA (4.06), 30th in WHIP (1.174), and 38th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
