The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel (.500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Brewers.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .278 with six doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 12 walks.

Morel has recorded a hit in 27 of 43 games this year (62.8%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.9%).

Looking at the 43 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (34.9%), and in 8.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 46.5% of his games this year, Morel has driven in at least one run. In 11 of those games (25.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 60.5% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 14%.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .282 AVG .275 .301 OBP .348 .615 SLG .613 11 XBH 11 7 HR 8 21 RBI 16 26/3 K/BB 24/9 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings