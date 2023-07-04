Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Andrew Benintendi and his .439 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .347.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 29th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 130th in slugging.
- Benintendi has gotten a hit in 60 of 77 games this year (77.9%), with more than one hit on 21 occasions (27.3%).
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (24.7%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (5.2%).
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (33 of 77), with two or more runs four times (5.2%).
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.323
|AVG
|.248
|.389
|OBP
|.313
|.414
|SLG
|.339
|12
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|14
|23/14
|K/BB
|24/14
|5
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (114 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bassitt (8-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.06 ERA ranks 36th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 38th.
