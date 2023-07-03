On Monday, Seiya Suzuki (.128 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .246.

In 40 of 63 games this season (63.5%) Suzuki has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (23.8%).

He has homered in five games this season (7.9%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Suzuki has driven in a run in 21 games this season (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (34.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 34 .217 AVG .269 .331 OBP .338 .302 SLG .454 7 XBH 13 1 HR 5 11 RBI 15 24/16 K/BB 44/15 0 SB 1

Brewers Pitching Rankings