Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on July 3 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.399) thanks to 22 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 108th in slugging.
  • Hoerner has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 74 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.
  • He has homered in 6.8% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 32.4% of his games this season, Hoerner has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 33 of 74 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 33
.301 AVG .268
.349 OBP .318
.416 SLG .377
11 XBH 11
4 HR 1
25 RBI 17
16/10 K/BB 20/10
11 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
