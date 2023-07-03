Jared Young Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Jared Young, who went 0-for-2 last time out, take on Julio Teheran and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.
Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jared Young At The Plate (2022)
- Young hit .263 with two doubles and three walks.
- Young had a hit in five of six games (83.3%) last season, without a single multi-hit performance.
- He did not homer last year in the six games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Young didn't have an RBI in six games played last year.
- In one of his six games last year, he touched home plate, with multiple runs on that occasion.
Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|.222
|AVG
|.300
|.300
|OBP
|.417
|.444
|SLG
|.300
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in baseball).
- Teheran (2-3 with a 2.85 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.85, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .208 batting average against him.
