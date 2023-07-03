The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras ready for the first of a four-game series against Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs on Monday at American Family Field.

The Brewers have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (-110). The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Moneyline: -110
Underdog Moneyline: -110
Total: 9
Over Total Odds: +100
Under Total Odds: -120

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Cubs' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have come away with 14 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a record of 14-25, a 35.9% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 40 of its 82 chances.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-22 17-22 16-21 22-23 25-33 13-11

