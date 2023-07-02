Yasmani Grandal, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, July 2 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is batting .261 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
  • Grandal has picked up a hit in 54.4% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.
  • In six games this year, he has gone deep (8.8%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Grandal has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this season (16 of 68), with more than one RBI five times (7.4%).
  • He has scored at least once 15 times this year (22.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.4%).

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 36
.260 AVG .262
.308 OBP .329
.400 SLG .381
8 XBH 9
3 HR 3
7 RBI 14
19/6 K/BB 32/12
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics' 6.04 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Blackburn (1-0) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
