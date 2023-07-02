Yasmani Grandal, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, July 2 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal is batting .261 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Grandal has picked up a hit in 54.4% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (8.8%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Grandal has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this season (16 of 68), with more than one RBI five times (7.4%).

He has scored at least once 15 times this year (22.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 36 .260 AVG .262 .308 OBP .329 .400 SLG .381 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 7 RBI 14 19/6 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings