Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, July 2 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is batting .261 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 54.4% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those games.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (8.8%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Grandal has had at least one RBI in 23.5% of his games this season (16 of 68), with more than one RBI five times (7.4%).
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (22.1%), including three games with multiple runs (4.4%).
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.260
|AVG
|.262
|.308
|OBP
|.329
|.400
|SLG
|.381
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|19/6
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 6.04 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn (1-0) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
