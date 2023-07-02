Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .265 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
- Gomes has gotten at least one hit in 61.2% of his games this year (30 of 49), with more than one hit nine times (18.4%).
- In six games this season, he has homered (12.2%, and 4% of his trips to the dish).
- Gomes has an RBI in 19 of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (38.8%), including four multi-run games (8.2%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.291
|AVG
|.241
|.321
|OBP
|.293
|.468
|SLG
|.361
|6
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|11
|16/4
|K/BB
|21/5
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 3.18 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
