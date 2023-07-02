Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics will meet Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 4:07 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 98 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 253 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 354 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox pitchers have a 1.361 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Touki Toussaint will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, throwing 2 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing one hit.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Michael Kopech - 6/28/2023 Angels W 11-5 Away Lucas Giolito Jaime Barria 6/29/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics L 7-4 Away Tanner Banks Luis Medina 7/1/2023 Athletics L 7-6 Away Dylan Cease Kyle Muller 7/2/2023 Athletics - Away Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lance Lynn Chris Bassitt 7/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dylan Cease José Berríos 7/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Michael Kopech Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas

