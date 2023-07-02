The Oakland Athletics and Esteury Ruiz hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The favored White Sox have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +110. The game's over/under is set at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -135 +110 9 -105 -115 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored twice and lost both contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the White Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The White Sox did not cover its most recent game with a spread. The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Chicago's past four contests has been 9, a streak during which the White Sox and their opponent have hit the over each time.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won 54.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (17-14).

Chicago has gone 13-8 (winning 61.9% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the White Sox's implied win probability is 57.4%.

Chicago has played in 85 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-41-6).

The White Sox have collected a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-20 16-29 15-22 21-26 27-35 9-13

