Sunday's game between the Chicago White Sox (36-49) and the Oakland Athletics (23-62) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the White Sox securing the victory. Game time is at 4:07 PM ET on July 2.

The White Sox will give the nod to Touki Toussaint (0-1) versus the Athletics and Paul Blackburn (1-0).

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is White Sox 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored twice and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The White Sox did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 17, or 54.8%, of those games.

Chicago has a record of 13-8 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 57.4% chance to win.

Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 354 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox's 4.53 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule