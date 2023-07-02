Trey Mancini -- with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 2 at 5:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini has 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .236.
  • Mancini has gotten a hit in 33 of 63 games this season (52.4%), including 10 multi-hit games (15.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Mancini has driven in a run in 16 games this year (25.4%), including five games with more than one RBI (7.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 28.6% of his games this year (18 of 63), he has scored, and in six of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 30
.265 AVG .204
.342 OBP .265
.408 SLG .290
8 XBH 6
3 HR 1
13 RBI 11
33/11 K/BB 31/7
0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday, June 25 against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.18, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
