The Chicago White Sox, including Tim Anderson (.083 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tim Anderson At The Plate

  • Anderson is hitting .226 with nine doubles and 14 walks.
  • Anderson has picked up a hit in 56.7% of his 60 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of those games.
  • He has not homered in his 60 games this year.
  • Anderson has driven in a run in 10 games this year (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 17 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 34
.224 AVG .228
.252 OBP .277
.255 SLG .269
3 XBH 6
0 HR 0
6 RBI 5
21/4 K/BB 33/10
2 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.04 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
