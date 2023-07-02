Seiya Suzuki Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki (.178 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 159 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki is hitting .250 with 13 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 30 walks.
- Suzuki has picked up a hit in 40 of 62 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (five of 62), and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has picked up an RBI in 33.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 35.5% of his games this year (22 of 62), with two or more runs three times (4.8%).
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|34
|.225
|AVG
|.269
|.336
|OBP
|.338
|.314
|SLG
|.454
|7
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|15
|22/15
|K/BB
|44/15
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Civale (2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.18, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .235 against him.
