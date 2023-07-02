The Chicago Cubs, including Nico Hoerner and his .535 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.401) thanks to 22 extra-base hits.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 107th in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 76.7% of his 73 games this year, with multiple hits in 34.2% of those games.

He has homered in five games this season (6.8%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 32 times this season (43.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 33 .302 AVG .268 .348 OBP .318 .420 SLG .377 11 XBH 11 4 HR 1 25 RBI 17 16/10 K/BB 20/10 11 SB 6

