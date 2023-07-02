Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 12 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 66 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (24.2%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has driven in a run in 20 games this season (30.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 40.9% of his games this season (27 of 66), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.268
|AVG
|.159
|.314
|OBP
|.216
|.661
|SLG
|.346
|19
|XBH
|10
|12
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|9
|34/7
|K/BB
|46/5
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.04).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 3.77 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
