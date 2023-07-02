The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 12 walks.

In 50.0% of his 66 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (24.2%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has driven in a run in 20 games this season (30.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 40.9% of his games this season (27 of 66), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .268 AVG .159 .314 OBP .216 .661 SLG .346 19 XBH 10 12 HR 5 28 RBI 9 34/7 K/BB 46/5 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings