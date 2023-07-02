On Sunday, Gavin Sheets (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

Sheets is batting .227 with four doubles, eight home runs and 19 walks.

Sheets has had a hit in 32 of 64 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits six times (9.4%).

In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (12.5%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

Sheets has had at least one RBI in 21.9% of his games this season (14 of 64), with two or more RBI five times (7.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 17 of 64 games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .190 AVG .258 .275 OBP .324 .304 SLG .462 3 XBH 9 3 HR 5 13 RBI 11 19/10 K/BB 15/9 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings