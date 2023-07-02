Elvis Andrus and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn on July 2 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus is hitting .202 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • Andrus has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 59 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Andrus has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (22.0%), including four multi-run games (6.8%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 31
.258 AVG .152
.337 OBP .231
.333 SLG .200
5 XBH 3
1 HR 1
10 RBI 7
19/10 K/BB 20/8
4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.04 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 124 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
  • The Athletics are sending Blackburn (1-0) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.77, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
