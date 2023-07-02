On Sunday, Eloy Jimenez (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while batting .266.

Jimenez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with two homers over the course of his last games.

Jimenez has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 52 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.2% of those games.

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (21.2%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).

Jimenez has driven in a run in 26 games this year (50.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (17.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 25 games this season (48.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .307 AVG .226 .343 OBP .287 .465 SLG .491 8 XBH 14 4 HR 7 17 RBI 19 22/6 K/BB 32/9 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings