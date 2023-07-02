Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Sunday, Eloy Jimenez (.575 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while batting .266.
- Jimenez will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with two homers over the course of his last games.
- Jimenez has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 52 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.2% of those games.
- In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (21.2%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Jimenez has driven in a run in 26 games this year (50.0%), including nine games with more than one RBI (17.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 25 games this season (48.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|.307
|AVG
|.226
|.343
|OBP
|.287
|.465
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|14
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|19
|22/6
|K/BB
|32/9
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.04 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 124 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (most in the league).
- Blackburn (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.77 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 3.77 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
