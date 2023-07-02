The Cleveland Guardians (40-42) and the Chicago Cubs (38-43) will go head to head on Sunday, July 2 at Wrigley Field, with Aaron Civale pitching for the Guardians and Jameson Taillon toeing the rubber for the Cubs. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -105. The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (2-6, 6.75 ERA)

Cubs vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 24, or 57.1%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have gone 24-18 (57.1%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Guardians went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Cubs have come away with 14 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a mark of 12-21 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cubs vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210) Christopher Morel 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +425 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.