Sunday's game features the Chicago Cubs (38-43) and the Cleveland Guardians (40-42) matching up at Wrigley Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on July 2.

The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (2-2) versus the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (2-6).

Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MARQ

Cubs vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Cubs were upset in every contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Chicago and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have come away with 14 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 12 times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Chicago scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (369 total, 4.6 per game).

Cubs pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Cubs Schedule