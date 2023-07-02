Andrew Benintendi -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 2 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.350) this season, fueled by 83 hits.
  • He ranks 31st in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 128th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • In 77.6% of his games this year (59 of 76), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (27.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 76 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 23.7% of his games this season, Benintendi has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 40
.323 AVG .248
.389 OBP .316
.414 SLG .342
12 XBH 12
0 HR 1
9 RBI 13
23/14 K/BB 24/14
5 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.04 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Blackburn (1-0 with a 3.77 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
