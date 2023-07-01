Yannick Ngakoue is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Chicago Bears clash with the Green Bay Packers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Yannick Ngakoue Injury Status

Ngakoue is currently not on the injured list.

Is Ngakoue your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Yannick Ngakoue NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Yannick Ngakoue 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 29 Tackles (8 for loss), 9.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Ngakoue and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Yannick Ngakoue 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Texans 0 1 2 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 0 0 2 0 0 Week 3 Chiefs 1 1 2 0 0 Week 4 Titans 0 0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1.5 1 2 0 0 Week 7 @Titans 1 1 5 0 0 Week 8 Commanders 0.5 0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.5 0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0.5 0 1 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 1.5 0 3 0 0 Week 12 Steelers 2 2 4 0 0 Week 15 @Vikings 1 1 2 0 0 Week 16 Chargers 0 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.