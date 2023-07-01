On Saturday, Yan Gomes (.267 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .265 with three doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.

Gomes has gotten a hit in 30 of 49 games this year (61.2%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (18.4%).

He has hit a home run in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (six of 49), and 4% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (38.8%), including four games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .291 AVG .241 .321 OBP .293 .468 SLG .361 6 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 11 16/4 K/BB 21/5 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings