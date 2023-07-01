The Chicago White Sox (36-48) will look to Luis Robert when they visit Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics (22-62) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday, July 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:07 PM ET.

The White Sox are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+180). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

White Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.04 ERA) vs Kyle Muller - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to wager on the White Sox and Athletics game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the White Sox (-225) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $14.44 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Andrew Vaughn hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have won 17 out of the 30 games, or 56.7%, in which they've been favored.

The White Sox have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Over the last 10 games, the White Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total five times.

The Athletics have come away with 22 wins in the 82 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a mark of 8-26 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.