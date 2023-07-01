Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox square off against the Oakland Athletics and starter Kyle Muller on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

White Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in baseball with 97 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 22nd in baseball, slugging .395.

The White Sox rank 22nd in the majors with a .237 batting average.

Chicago ranks 22nd in runs scored with 348 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .295.

The White Sox strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 18 average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 9.8 K/9 to pace the majors.

Chicago has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).

Pitchers for the White Sox combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.355).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Dylan Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.04 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Cease is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Cease will try to extend a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 17 appearances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Dylan Cease Reid Detmers 6/27/2023 Angels L 4-2 Away Michael Kopech - 6/28/2023 Angels W 11-5 Away Lucas Giolito Jaime Barria 6/29/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Lance Lynn Patrick Sandoval 6/30/2023 Athletics L 7-4 Away Tanner Banks Luis Medina 7/1/2023 Athletics - Away Dylan Cease Kyle Muller 7/2/2023 Athletics - Away Michael Kopech Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Lance Lynn Chris Bassitt 7/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dylan Cease José Berríos 7/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Michael Kopech Jordan Montgomery

