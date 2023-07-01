One of the top matchups on the Western Illinois Leathernecks' college football schedule in 2023 is on September 2, versus New Mexico State. The full slate can be found in this article.

Western Illinois 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ New Mexico State (FBS) September 2 | 9:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Illinois State September 9 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Lindenwood September 16 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Southern Utah September 23 | 8:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ North Dakota October 7 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Missouri State October 14 | 4:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ North Dakota State October 21 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+ Southern Illinois October 28 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Northern Iowa November 4 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Indiana State November 11 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ South Dakota November 18 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+

