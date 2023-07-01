The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Velus Jones Jr. and the Chicago Bears opening the year with a contest versus the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Velus Jones Jr. Injury Status

Jones Jr. is currently listed as active.

Is Jones Jr. your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Velus Jones Jr. 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 14 TAR, 7 REC, 107 YDS, 1 TD 9 CAR, 103 YDS (11.4 YPC), 1 TD

Rep Jones Jr. and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Velus Jones Jr. Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 27.00 324 123 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 15.63 426 159 2023 ADP - 601 201

Other Bears Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Velus Jones Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Vikings 1 1 9 1 Week 6 Commanders 1 1 10 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 3 1 5 0 Week 12 @Jets 0 0 0 Week 13 Packers 0 0 0 Week 15 Eagles 2 1 3 0 Week 16 Bills 4 2 52 0 Week 17 @Lions 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 2 1 28 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.