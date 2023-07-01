Velus Jones Jr.: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Velus Jones Jr. and the Chicago Bears opening the year with a contest versus the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Velus Jones Jr. Injury Status
Jones Jr. is currently listed as active.
Velus Jones Jr. 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|14 TAR, 7 REC, 107 YDS, 1 TD
|9 CAR, 103 YDS (11.4 YPC), 1 TD
Velus Jones Jr. Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|27.00
|324
|123
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|15.63
|426
|159
|2023 ADP
|-
|601
|201
Other Bears Players
Velus Jones Jr. 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|1
|1
|9
|1
|Week 6
|Commanders
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|3
|1
|5
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Packers
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Week 16
|Bills
|4
|2
|52
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Vikings
|2
|1
|28
|0
