Tyson Bagent and the Chicago Bears will match up against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 7 of the 2023 campaign. All of Bagent's numbers that you need to know can be found below.

Tyson Bagent Injury Status

Bagent is currently not listed as injured.

Tyson Bagent 2023 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 10-for-14 (71.4%), 83 YDS (5.9 YPA), 0 TD, 1 INT 2 CAR, 4 YDS, 1 TD

Tyson Bagent Fantasy Insights

In Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings, Bagent connected on 71.4% of his passes for 83 yards, with zero touchdowns and one interception, good for 5.7 fantasy points.

Other Bears Players

Tyson Bagent 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 6 Vikings 10 14 83 0 1 2 4 1

