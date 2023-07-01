Tyrique Stevenson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Tyrique Stevenson and the Chicago Bears will match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Stevenson's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.
Tyrique Stevenson Injury Status
Stevenson is currently not listed as injured.
Tyrique Stevenson 2023 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|5 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Tyrique Stevenson 2023 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Packers
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
