Tyrique Stevenson is +5000 to capture the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 18th-best in the NFL.

Want to bet on Tyrique Stevenson? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tyrique Stevenson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. ROY +5000 18th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tyrique Stevenson Insights

The Bears' defensive unit has been helped by the play of Stevenson, who has played two games and registered 12 tackles and one TFL.

The Bears are compiling 179 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 27th, giving up 277 passing yards per game.

Chicago is averaging 94.5 rushing yards per game on offense this season (22nd in NFL), and is allowing 106 rushing yards per game (16th) on defense.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Bears Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Fields +10000 (22nd in NFL) +8000 (31st in NFL) D.J. Moore +12500 (48th in NFL) Darnell Mooney +20000 (77th in NFL) Khalil Herbert +20000 (77th in NFL) Cole Kmet +25000 (111th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.