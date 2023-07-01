Tucker Barnhart is back in action for the Chicago Cubs versus Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland GuardiansJuly 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 25 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-2.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

Barnhart is hitting .173 with a double, a home run and 10 walks.

In 11 of 33 games this season (33.3%) Barnhart has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (9.1%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

Barnhart has driven in a run in five games this year (15.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three of 33 games so far this season.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 14 .156 AVG .194 .208 OBP .333 .156 SLG .306 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 20/3 K/BB 11/7 1 SB 0

