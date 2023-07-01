The 2023 season kicks off for Trent Taylor when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Trent Taylor Injury Status

Taylor is currently not on the injured list.

Trent Taylor 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 10 TAR, 6 REC, 62 YDS, 0 TD

Trent Taylor Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 5.70 462 169 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 0.00 547 196 2023 ADP - 964 296

Other Bears Players

Trent Taylor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Browns 1 1 5 0 Week 9 Panthers 2 2 14 0 Week 11 @Steelers 1 1 1 0 Week 12 @Titans 2 1 8 0 Week 13 Chiefs 0 0 0 Week 14 Browns 4 1 34 0

