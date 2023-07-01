The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Travis Homer and the Chicago Bears opening the year with a matchup versus the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Travis Homer Injury Status

Homer is currently listed as active.

Is Homer your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Travis Homer 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 19 CAR, 74 YDS (3.9 YPC), 0 TD 18 TAR, 16 REC, 157 YDS, 1 TD

Rep Homer and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Travis Homer Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 27.10 323 74 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 17.72 410 109 2023 ADP - 598 139

Other Bears Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Travis Homer 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Broncos 1 2 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 2 9 0 4 33 0 Week 3 Falcons 1 7 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Giants 2 10 0 1 21 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 1 7 0 3 25 0 Week 12 Raiders 2 8 0 2 45 1 Week 14 Panthers 9 26 0 2 8 0 Week 15 49ers 1 5 0 4 25 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.