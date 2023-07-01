Travis Homer: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Travis Homer and the Chicago Bears opening the year with a matchup versus the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Travis Homer Injury Status
Homer is currently listed as active.
Travis Homer 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|19 CAR, 74 YDS (3.9 YPC), 0 TD
|18 TAR, 16 REC, 157 YDS, 1 TD
Travis Homer Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|27.10
|323
|74
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|17.72
|410
|109
|2023 ADP
|-
|598
|139
Other Bears Players
Travis Homer 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@49ers
|2
|9
|0
|4
|33
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|2
|10
|0
|1
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|1
|7
|0
|3
|25
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|2
|8
|0
|2
|45
|1
|Week 14
|Panthers
|9
|26
|0
|2
|8
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|1
|5
|0
|4
|25
|0
