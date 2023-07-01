Terell Smith and the Chicago Bears will match up against the Denver Broncos at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 4 of the 2023 campaign. Peruse Smith's stats in the column below.

Terell Smith Injury Status

Smith is currently not listed as injured.

Terell Smith 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 10 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Bears Players

Terell Smith 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Chiefs 0.0 1.0 10 0 1

