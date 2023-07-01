The Southern Illinois Salukis will face Austin Peay on September 2, their first game of the 2023 college football schedule -- see below for the complete slate.

Southern Illinois 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel
Austin Peay September 2 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Northern Illinois (FBS) September 9 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Southeast Missouri State September 16 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+
Missouri State September 30 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Youngstown State October 7 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Murray State October 14 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+
South Dakota State October 21 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ Western Illinois October 28 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+
South Dakota November 4 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+
@ North Dakota State November 11 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+
Indiana State November 18 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+

