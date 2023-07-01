The Chicago White Sox, including Seby Zavala and his .435 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is batting .165 with a double, six home runs and six walks.

Zavala has picked up a hit in 34.1% of his 41 games this year, with more than one hit in 9.8% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 41), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Zavala has had at least one RBI in 22.0% of his games this year (nine of 41), with two or more RBI three times (7.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 17.1% of his games this season (seven of 41), with two or more runs three times (7.3%).

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 22 .176 AVG .156 .218 OBP .203 .176 SLG .453 0 XBH 7 0 HR 6 3 RBI 12 21/3 K/BB 27/3 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings