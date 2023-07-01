At +3000, Roschon Johnson is outside the top-10 favorites to bring home the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 11th-best in the league.

Roschon Johnson 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +3000 11th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Roschon Johnson Insights

The Bears ran 40.3% passing plays and 59.7% running plays last year. They were 23rd in the league in scoring.

Chicago struggled on defense against the run last season, ranking second-worst in the NFL (157.3 rushing yards allowed per game). However, it ranked best on offense, averaging 177.3 rushing yards per game.

All Bears Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Fields +2000 (10th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) D.J. Moore +12500 (50th in NFL) Yannick Ngakoue +25000 (71st in NFL) Khalil Herbert +20000 (75th in NFL) Darnell Mooney +20000 (75th in NFL) Cole Kmet +25000 (112th in NFL)

