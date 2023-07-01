Robert Tonyan's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Robert Tonyan Injury Status

Tonyan is currently not listed as injured.

Robert Tonyan 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 67 TAR, 53 REC, 470 YDS, 2 TD

Robert Tonyan Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 59.00 218 23 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 25.17 360 53 2023 ADP - 360 43

Other Bears Players

Robert Tonyan 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Vikings 5 3 36 0 Week 2 Bears 2 2 11 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 7 6 37 0 Week 4 Patriots 2 2 22 1 Week 5 Giants 4 4 23 0 Week 6 Jets 12 10 90 0 Week 7 @Commanders 4 3 32 0 Week 8 @Bills 6 5 35 0 Week 9 @Lions 4 3 29 0 Week 10 Cowboys 1 1 8 0 Week 11 Titans 4 2 19 0 Week 12 @Eagles 3 3 20 0 Week 13 @Bears 2 1 10 0 Week 15 Rams 2 1 4 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 1 13 0 Week 17 Vikings 4 3 52 1 Week 18 Lions 3 3 29 0

