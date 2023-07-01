Robert Tonyan: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Robert Tonyan's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.
Robert Tonyan Injury Status
Tonyan is currently not listed as injured.
Robert Tonyan 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|67 TAR, 53 REC, 470 YDS, 2 TD
Robert Tonyan Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|59.00
|218
|23
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|25.17
|360
|53
|2023 ADP
|-
|360
|43
Robert Tonyan 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|5
|3
|36
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|7
|6
|37
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|2
|2
|22
|1
|Week 5
|Giants
|4
|4
|23
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|12
|10
|90
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|4
|3
|32
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|6
|5
|35
|0
|Week 9
|@Lions
|4
|3
|29
|0
|Week 10
|Cowboys
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 12
|@Eagles
|3
|3
|20
|0
|Week 13
|@Bears
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|4
|3
|52
|1
|Week 18
|Lions
|3
|3
|29
|0
