Northwestern 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A strong season is not expected for the Northwestern Wildcats in 2023, given their win total over/under of 3.5.
Northwestern Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|3.5
|+135
|-160
|42.6%
Wildcats' 2022 Performance
- Northwestern was a bottom-25 offense last year, ranking 25th-worst with 335.4 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 62nd in FBS (374.3 yards allowed per game).
- Northwestern ranked 94th in passing yards last season (210.3 per game), but it excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking 13th-best in FBS with 183.4 passing yards allowed per game.
- Northwestern was winless both at home and on the road last season.
- The Wildcats lost each time when favored (0-3) but won once as underdogs (1-8).
Northwestern's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Evan Hull
|RB
|913 YDS / 5 TD / 76.1 YPG / 4.1 YPC
55 REC / 546 REC YDS / 2 REC TD / 45.5 REC YPG
|Ryan Hilinski
|QB
|1,619 YDS (55.5%) / 6 TD / 7 INT
-4 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -0.3 RUSH YPG
|Malik Washington
|WR
|65 REC / 694 YDS / 1 TD / 57.8 YPG
|Brendan Sullivan
|QB
|589 YDS (74.0%) / 4 TD / 3 INT
97 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 8.1 RUSH YPG
|Bryce Gallagher
|LB
|95 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Xander Mueller
|LB
|76 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Rod Heard
|DB
|60 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Jeremiah Lewis
|DB
|61 TKL / 1.0 TFL
Wildcats' Strength of Schedule
- The Wildcats are playing the 35th-ranked schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
- Northwestern will have the 16th-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (62).
- Northwestern has a schedule that includes eight games in 2023 against teams that finished above .500 in 2022 (one of those teams won nine or more games and zero of them picked up three or fewer wins).
Northwestern 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Rutgers
|September 3
|-
|-
|2
|UTEP
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Duke
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Minnesota
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Penn State
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Howard
|October 7
|-
|-
|8
|@ Nebraska
|October 21
|-
|-
|9
|Maryland
|October 28
|-
|-
|10
|Iowa
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|@ Wisconsin
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Purdue
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Illinois
|November 25
|-
|-
