On October 14, the Northern Illinois Huskies will face Ohio -- a highlight of their college football schedule in 2023. The full slate is listed below.

Northern Illinois 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Boston College September 2 | 12:00 PM ET - ACC Network Southern Illinois (FCS) September 9 | 3:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Nebraska September 16 | 7:00 PM ET - Fox Sports 1 Tulsa September 23 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Toledo September 30 | 3:30 PM ET - TBA @ Akron October 7 | 3:30 PM ET - TBA Ohio October 14 | 3:30 PM ET - TBA Eastern Michigan October 21 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA @ Central Michigan October 31 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks Ball State November 7 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks Western Michigan November 14 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN Networks @ Kent State November 25 | 1:00 PM ET - TBA

